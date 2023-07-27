Giant interactive model railway goes on display
At a glance
An interactive model of Milton Keynes railway is going on display at Chester Cathedral
It is 64ft (19.5m) long and was custom built by music producer Pete Waterman and a team of model enthusiasts
The project is raising money to help the cathedral stay open
Visitors can drive the model trains using control tablets
An interactive 64ft-long (19.5m) model railway based on a Buckinghamshire railway station is going on display at Chester Cathedral, in Cheshire.
The model of Milton Keynes station was built by music producer and model enthusiast Pete Waterman and his team of Railnuts to help raise money for the cathedral.
"It's all about movement, it's all about speed and entertainment for the youngsters, and this will entertain them," said Mr Waterman.
Visitors will be able to interact with the display using control tablets to drive the trains.
Mr Waterman has had a "life-long enthusiasm" for model trains, after getting his first set in 1948.
This is his third Making Tracks project, external at Chester Cathedral, following the success of installations in 2021 and 2022.
Milton Keynes station was chosen as the subject for the new model because it is the "most modern and unique on the network", he said.
It includes detailed replicas of real buildings, such as churches and schools, as well as working signals and level crossings.
According to Mr Waterman the estimated value of the bespoke model is about £250,000.
He said: "If you were to go to a model-maker and say 'make me Milton Keynes', you'd probably look at a quarter of a million quid upwards.
"We do it for charity and just because we love doing it.
"All the money raised from ticket sales goes towards helping Chester Cathedral remain open.
"We've raised huge amounts of money for the cathedral and this year we're hoping to top that."
He added: "We wanted an interactive set, we didn't want it to be about us.
"We just want to get people to enjoy the model railway and the real railway, show them the safety aspects and economical parts of the railway."
The exhibit can been seen until 2 September, Mondays through Saturdays, between 10:00 and 17:00 BST.
