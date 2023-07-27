A controlled explosion has been carried out by Royal Navy divers off the north coast of Guernsey.

Police said what was thought to be a German-made SC250 bomb, "an airdropped weapon" from World War Two, was detonated at 10:15 BST on Thursday.

It said the device was discovered by a local diver.

The States said Guernsey Harbours issued a warning to boat owners to keep clear of the area.