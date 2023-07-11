A spokesperson for Guernsey Fibre said closing the road in stages, external would minimise disruption.

They said more than a third of the island is now 'fibre ready’, with thousands of residents and businesses now having superfast speeds.

So far, the fibre upgrade has been completed without any major road closures.

Work will commence on 17 July and residents and businesses in the area have already been contacted to inform them that it will be taking place.

Richard Cartland, Guernsey Fibre programme director, said: “These works are essential to future-proof the island’s telecommunications infrastructure for decades to come.

"Fibre connectivity provides faster and more reliable internet access, no loss in performance and allows digital businesses to thrive, so the small amount of disruption is very worthwhile in the long run.”

Pedestrian and cycle access will be maintained throughout the upgrades on the road.