Road closures planned for major fibre milestone
At a glance
Preparations are being made for a major programme of work, involving road closures
The road from the Guernsey Dairy to Castel Church will be affected from 17 July
Guernsey Fibre said it was a major milestone and any disruption would be worthwhile
Work to install a new fibre network across Guernsey has reached a "major milestone".
Guernsey Fibre is preparing to start an 18-week programme of work on the road from the Guernsey Dairy to Castel Church.
It will involve closing the road in six stages to lay 1.4 miles (2.2km) of new ducts and fibre cables underground, as well as on existing telephone poles.
The "faster, more resilient broadband" is being delivered to all 30,000 homes on the island, project leaders said.
A spokesperson for Guernsey Fibre said closing the road in stages, external would minimise disruption.
They said more than a third of the island is now 'fibre ready’, with thousands of residents and businesses now having superfast speeds.
So far, the fibre upgrade has been completed without any major road closures.
Work will commence on 17 July and residents and businesses in the area have already been contacted to inform them that it will be taking place.
Richard Cartland, Guernsey Fibre programme director, said: “These works are essential to future-proof the island’s telecommunications infrastructure for decades to come.
"Fibre connectivity provides faster and more reliable internet access, no loss in performance and allows digital businesses to thrive, so the small amount of disruption is very worthwhile in the long run.”
Pedestrian and cycle access will be maintained throughout the upgrades on the road.
