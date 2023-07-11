Murder arrest after injured man dies
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a male found with serious injuries in Birmingham.
The hurt man was found at an address on Ashwin Road, Handsworth, at about 14:30 BST on Tuesday, West Midlands Police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 32-year-old man was subsequently arrested and remained in custody for questioning, said the force.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, external, Twitter, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk, external