Murder arrest after injured man dies

Ashwin Road, HandsworthGoogle

A man was found with serious injuries at an address on Ashwin Road, Handsworth, police said

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a male found with serious injuries in Birmingham.

The hurt man was found at an address on Ashwin Road, Handsworth, at about 14:30 BST on Tuesday, West Midlands Police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 32-year-old man was subsequently arrested and remained in custody for questioning, said the force.

