Highland harbour delves into its long history
Inverness Harbour Trust has marked the 175th anniversary of the port by commissioning a new book about its role in the development of the city and wider Highlands.
The book by local author Roy Pedersen charts the port's history before and after the establishment of the trust that has managed it for almost two centuries.
The earliest known record of the harbour is in the writings of a Benedictine monk who wrote in 1249 of ship being built in Inverness for a French count to carry him to the Crusades.