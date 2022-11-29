H﻿ighland harbour delves into its long history

Illustration of Inverness harbour in 1695Roy Pedersen/Inverness Harbour Trust

An illustration of the harbour as it looked in 1695 with three ships at its Old Pier

Inverness Harbour Trust has marked the 175th anniversary of the port by commissioning a new book about its role in the development of the city and wider Highlands.

T﻿he book by local author Roy Pedersen charts the port's history before and after the establishment of the trust that has managed it for almost two centuries.

T﻿he earliest known record of the harbour is in the writings of a Benedictine monk who wrote in 1249 of ship being built in Inverness for a French count to carry him to the Crusades.

Roy Pedersen/Inverness Harbour Trust

A photograph of the harbour's railway branch with two horses pulling a wagon

Am Baile/Highlife Highland

﻿A steam collier at Inverness' Shore Street Quay

Am Baile/Highlife Highland

S﻿hore Street Quay in the 1890s with railway wagons and horse-drawn lorries being loaded with cargo

Inverness Harbour Trust

An aerial image of Port of Inverness as it is today. Over the last 175 years it has been used for the trade of cod and herring and helped to facilitate the construction of hydro-electric schemes ﻿in the 1940s and 1950s