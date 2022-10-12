Cause of nightclub fire 'undetermined'
- Published
Fire investigators say they have not been able to determine the cause of a major fire at a former nightclub in Leicester.
Several crews were sent to the disused Krystals building, in Gravel Street, in the early hours of 4 October.
Leicestertshire Fire and Rescue Service said the investigation had been completed and police had handed the site over for demolition.
The city council said it used "emergency demolition powers" to make the building safe, but had now handed it back to the landlord to complete the clear-up operation.
The major incident at the venue - which has previously been called Blueprint and Creation - led to a number of road closures throughout the city centre, lasting for several days.
The fire service said the blaze was in the centre of the building and firefighters worked at the scene for days to make it safe.
Leicester City Council took control of the site to carry out a controlled demolition after the building partially collapsed.
"We used our emergency demolition powers to remove parts of the walls facing Church Gate and some of the internal structure, which was at risk of collapsing on to the highway," a spokesperson said.
"The site has now been handed back to the landlord, who intends to continue with the clearance of the site at his own cost."
The authority said the damage to the building was "extensive" and expected the site to be completely cleared over six weeks.
The spokesperson added: "On completion, it will be surrounded by a site hoarding.
"It is not clear at this stage what the landlord intends to do with the site in the future."