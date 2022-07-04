Bench signs aim to encourage mental health chats
Bench signs aimed at encouraging people to talk about mental health issues following a rise during the pandemic are being put up across Derbyshire.
The county council is placing about 700 signs on benches in parks, town centres and community venues, including Chesterfield Royal Hospital and Elvaston Castle.
The signs have a QR code giving the user access to online information about tackling isolation, loneliness and mental health.
The council said it hoped the signs would prompt dialogue.
The authority said the Let's Chat signs were prompted by risk factors that contribute to emotional distress, such as social isolation and worries over employment and money, increasing during the pandemic.
'Safe space'
Carol Hart, the council's cabinet member for health and communities, said: "Loneliness and isolation can have a big impact on the way we feel, and the pandemic has meant that many more people have felt alone.
"Talking about how we’re feeling can go a long way to helping reduce the feelings of isolation.
"We hope our Let's Chat benches will offer people a safe space to open up and start conversations."