Bench signs aimed at encouraging people to talk about mental health issues following a rise during the pandemic are being put up across Derbyshire.

The county council is placing about 700 signs on benches in parks, town centres and community venues, including Chesterfield Royal Hospital and Elvaston Castle.

The signs have a QR code giving the user access to online information about tackling isolation, loneliness and mental health.

The council said it hoped the signs would prompt dialogue.