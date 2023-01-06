In another impact statement, their second son Daniel Milburn said his father had "lost the right to be called my dad".

Sentencing him to a life sentence, Judge Rhys Rowlands said Milburn had carried out a "savage and quite merciless attack".

He said Milburn had gone to her home at Maes Gwelfor in Rhydwyn with "murderous intent", and had been "fuelled by resentment and self-pity".

Judge Rowlands said he carried out an "explosive violent attack". "It was a cowardly, brutal attack," said the judge.

He described Milburn as a "pretty compulsive liar" who only shed tears about the murder in his own self-interest.

Jailing him for a minimum of 20 years in prison before he can be considered for release, judge Rowlands said Milburn was "clearly a dangerous individual who has shown no remorse".

Outside court, Det Supt Mark Pierce, who headed the investigation, paid tribute to Ms Jones' family.

He said: "They've lost their mum, their grandma, and they've also had to sit through a court process where their father, or grandfather, has been responsible for such an awful act.

"It's just difficult to imagine what they are going through.

"But the dignity they've shown, the courage, it is outstanding."

He added that Milburn will be in prison until he is at least in his 70s.

"That's where he deserves to be," he said.