A man who battered his long-term partner to death as she lay in bed must serve at least 20 years for her murder.

Colin Milburn, 52, was jailed after a jury found him guilty of beating Buddug Jones with a heavy weapon at her home on Anglesey in April last year.

The 48-year-old mother and grandmother suffered massive head injuries.

The couple had four sons, and the eldest said at the sentencing hearing at Caernarfon Crown Court that the murder of their mother was a "nightmare".