Lottery funding allocated to Jersey groups

Simon Howell with a measuring device at a quarry in JerseyUppsala University

Local project manager, Simon Howell, measures heights of an ancient soil exposed in the sands at a quarry in Jersey for Uppsala University

At a glance

  • Lottery funding of more than £270,000 has been shared among groups and charities in Jersey

  • The money came from the Channel Islands lottery

  • It is awarded twice-yearly to groups that apply for funding

More than £270,000 has been awarded to organisations, groups and charities in Jersey.

The money, from CI Lottery Funding, was shared among 16 groups within the island’s art, science and sports sectors.

Among those to receive funding were the Jersey Water Polo Association, Uppsala University and Every Child Our Future.

The Jersey Community Foundation (JCF) allocated the money which is awarded every May and November.

Of the £273,848 total, more than £42,000 went to a Swedish university.

The foundation said Uppsala University was using the funding to embark on a study in Jersey to reconstruct the island’s climate over the past 500,000 years.

It said the study was of "fundamental importance" to understand Jersey’s current climate system and predict and mitigate against future climate change.

Chief executive officer of JCF, Anna Terry, said the foundation continued to support charities "addressing the challenges of the cost-of-living crisis".

The funding comes from lottery ticket purchases in the Channel Islands.

The money was allocated to:

  • Jersey Water Polo Association - £12,050

  • Uppsala University - £42,226

  • Every Child Our Future - £5,000

  • Jersey Literary Festival Association - £17,000

  • National Trust for Jersey - £27,738

  • The Moving Arts Collecting - £10,090

  • Focus on Mental Illness - £47,220

  • Art in the Frame Foundation - £11,000

  • Jersey Arts in Health Care Trust - £10,000

  • Alliance Française de Jersey - £4,960

  • Natural Environment Team - £4,300

  • Jersey Rowing Club - £21,250

  • Padel for All Limited - £13,700

  • Jersey Sport - £20,713

  • Regent Skating Club - £13,600

  • Jersey Table Tennis Association - £13,000

