First recruits complete rural doctor programme
The first students taking part in a new medical training programme to help tackle a shortage of rural doctors have completed their course.
ScotGEM is a graduate-entry medical scheme involving four NHS boards including Dumfries and Galloway.
It aims to drive up doctor numbers - particularly GPs - in parts of Scotland where recruitment is a major challenge.
The course launched in 2018 and - after an initial year of university based study - NHS Dumfries and Galloway welcomed its first intake in 2019.
In total more than 50 students will graduate from the scheme in June with most of them having spent at least some time in the region.
Director of medical eduction, Dr Fiona Graham, said she was delighted some intended to continue their careers in Dumfries and Galloway.
"We are excited that a significant number of this year's graduates are coming to join us as foundation doctors in August," she said.
It is hoped they will then go on to establish their careers in Dumfries and Galloway, an area which has long-standing issues with GP numbers.
Tutor Dr Richard Voysey said it was a "hugely exciting time" and a "very proud moment".
"It's obviously been a challenge with Covid, but actually it's something that's been met," he said.
"So we've adapted teaching, and I think it's something that's actually worked exceptionally well.
"We're immensely proud of the students. I think what they've achieved in really quite a short period of time is absolutely astonishing."
Fellow tutor Dr Sara Proudfoot said they were "really proud" of the commitment shown by students.
Among their number is Abbey King from Dumfries who will stay in the region to complete her two foundation years as a junior doctor.
"The course has certainly surpassed my expectations, and being honest, it was something that was new and quite unknown. They've fulfilled all of the things that they promised at the outset," she said.
"If you're thinking about medicine and you have just come through from another degree then certainly do think about doing it.
"It's been really rewarding, and medicine as a career is very wide and varied."