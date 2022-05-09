The first students taking part in a new medical training programme to help tackle a shortage of rural doctors have completed their course.

ScotGEM is a graduate-entry medical scheme involving four NHS boards including Dumfries and Galloway.

It aims to drive up doctor numbers - particularly GPs - in parts of Scotland where recruitment is a major challenge.

The course launched in 2018 and - after an initial year of university based study - NHS Dumfries and Galloway welcomed its first intake in 2019.

In total more than 50 students will graduate from the scheme in June with most of them having spent at least some time in the region.

Director of medical eduction, Dr Fiona Graham, said she was delighted some intended to continue their careers in Dumfries and Galloway.