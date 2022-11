A council has designated 67 community buildings as "welcoming warm spaces" to help people struggling with the cost of living this winter.

The locations listed by West Northamptonshire Council included libraries, village halls and cafes.

The Labour opposition has criticised the council for not opening its own offices as warm spaces.

The council was also rolling out weekly £15 vouchers over Christmas for children eligible for free school meals, and £250 vouchers for people in work, but earning £300 or less per week.