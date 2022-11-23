A﻿ council has designated 67 community buildings as "welcoming warm spaces" to help people struggling with the cost of living this winter.

T﻿he locations listed by West Northamptonshire Council included libraries, village halls and cafes.

T﻿he Labour opposition has criticised the council for not opening its own offices as warm spaces.

The council was also rolling out weekly £15 vouchers over Christmas for children eligible for free school meals, and £250 vouchers for people in work, but earning £300 or less per week.