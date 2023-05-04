A West Midlands Police officer has appeared in court accused of assaulting a 12-year-old boy while off duty.

PC Sharanjit Kaur is charged with assault by beating after an incident in Great King Street North, Birmingham on 13 October 2022.

The prosecution follows an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

PC Kaur, of Great Barr in the city, attended the brief hearing at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday, speaking only to confirm her name, age and address.

The 41-year-old is currently suspended from the force, and next due to appear in court on 15 June.