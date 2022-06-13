A rare orange lobster has been caught off the Western Isles.

It was handed in by a fisherman to Barra-based fish processing firm Barratlantic, which has placed it in a tank with other live lobsters.

The chances of a European lobster being orange is one in 10 million, according to Cornwall-based conservation charity the National Lobster Hatchery.

Lobsters are usually a dark blue/black colour.

The National Lobster Hatchery said there were different theories to why some lobsters were different colours such as genetic, diet or adaptation to their habitat.

It added that a lack of a certain protein could be behind the orange colour.

Last year, a one in two million blue lobster was landed by a fisherman off Aberdeen.