Island-wide bird flu surveillance zone lifted
- Published
An island-wide bird flu surveillance zone has been lifted following no further confirmed cases in the island, the government has said.
Protection and island wide surveillance zones were brought in during July after a flock of chickens tested positive for Avian Influenza at a farm in St Martin.
The island-wide zone legally required all birdkeepers to increase biosecurity measures and prevent the movement of birds off premises without a license.
The 3km (1.9 mile) protection zone around the site of the confirmed cases was lifted on 14 August.
The Animal Health and Welfare team is encouraging bird keepers to continue to separate their flocks from wild birds "wherever possible".
The government said all imported birds still needed to be housed for a minimum of 30 days on arrival, and importers needed to submit a housing and biosecurity plan with their application.
