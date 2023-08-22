An island-wide bird flu surveillance zone has been lifted following no further confirmed cases in the island, the government has said.

Protection and island wide surveillance zones were brought in during July after a flock of chickens tested positive for Avian Influenza at a farm in St Martin.

The island-wide zone legally required all birdkeepers to increase biosecurity measures and prevent the movement of birds off premises without a license.

The 3km (1.9 mile) protection zone around the site of the confirmed cases was lifted on 14 August.