Deputy Helyar elected vice president of Policy and Resources
- Published
The Policy and Resources Committee has elected Deputy Mark Helyar as Vice President of the committee and Deputy Chief Minister.
It comes after the resignation of Deputy Heidi Soulsby from the committee.
Deputy Helyar said it was an "enormous privilege" to be elected as Deputy Chief Minister.
He said: "I look forward to carrying out this role alongside my responsibilities as Treasury lead, particularly at this crucial time where we are preparing to debate our Tax Review recommendations.
"Right at this moment, I'm recovering from an operation which is frustrating as I am not able to physically attend meetings and events, but I remain fully engaged and am participating remotely, and I hope to be back on my feet very soon."
The Policy and Resources Committee also formally agreed Deputy Bob Murray, who was recently elected as the newest member of the committee, would lead in the areas of Corporate Services and the Government Work Plan.