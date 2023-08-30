A man in his 40s has died after a car crash in County Donegal, gardaí (Irish police) have said.

The single-vehicle collision happened between 08.30 and 09.00 local time in Carrowreagh, Bridge End on Tuesday.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to Letterkenny University Hospital.

The road was closed for a technical examination by forensic officers but it has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or that may have dashcam footage, to contact them.