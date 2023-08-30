A three-year-old girl has become the 11th road-traffic death in the Republic of Ireland since Friday, gardaí (Irish police) have said.

Officers said the collision, involving a car and a pedestrian, happened in Portlaoise, County Laois at about 13:15 local time.

She was taken from the scene at Cosby Avenue, Fairgreen to Midland Regional Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

It follows a spate of road fatalities in recent days:

On Friday, four young people died while travelling to meet friends to celebrate receiving Leaving Cert exam results in Clonmel, County Tipperary

A motorcyclist in his 40s died in a single-vehicle collision in Mullaghator, County Offaly, on Saturday

On Sunday, another motorcyclist in his 40s died in a single-vehicle collision in Dublin

A man in his 40s died in a crash in Bridge End, County Donegal, on Tuesday morning

Three members of the same family, including a three-year-old boy, were killed in a collision in Cashel, County Tipperary, also on Tuesday

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any of these collisions, or that may have dashcam footage, to contact them.