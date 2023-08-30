Girl, aged three, dies in County Laois collision
At a glance
A three-year-old girl has died after she was struck by a car in Portlaoise
It comes one day after a boy, also aged three, died in a crash in County Tipperary
In total, 11 people have died on roads in the Republic of Ireland since Friday
Irish police have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed any of these incidents to contact them
A three-year-old girl has become the 11th road-traffic death in the Republic of Ireland since Friday, gardaí (Irish police) have said.
Officers said the collision, involving a car and a pedestrian, happened in Portlaoise, County Laois at about 13:15 local time.
She was taken from the scene at Cosby Avenue, Fairgreen to Midland Regional Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
It follows a spate of road fatalities in recent days:
On Friday, four young people died while travelling to meet friends to celebrate receiving Leaving Cert exam results in Clonmel, County Tipperary
A motorcyclist in his 40s died in a single-vehicle collision in Mullaghator, County Offaly, on Saturday
On Sunday, another motorcyclist in his 40s died in a single-vehicle collision in Dublin
A man in his 40s died in a crash in Bridge End, County Donegal, on Tuesday morning
Three members of the same family, including a three-year-old boy, were killed in a collision in Cashel, County Tipperary, also on Tuesday
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any of these collisions, or that may have dashcam footage, to contact them.