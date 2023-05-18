The trust, which runs Diana Princess of Wales Hospital in Grimsby, Goole and District Hospital and Scunthorpe General Hospital, said its last Care Quality Commission (CQC) report in December 2022, which graded it as still requiring improvement, had recognised its efforts in improving care offered.

The trust added: "Now after being able to demonstrate a grip on our finances too, NHS England has confirmed we will leave the Recovery Support Programme with immediate effect."

NLAG's chief executive Dr Peter Reading said: "This is a huge milestone for a largely rural trust, with a coastal catchment area too, whose painful journey through special measures began back in 2013.

"The lion's share of the credit for achieving it rests with our wonderful staff."

He added the trust was grateful for the support from partners and from NHS England, but recognised there was still work to do to ensure it "did not slip back".

Dr Reading highlighted some improvements the trust had made which included mortality rates moving from the third worst in England to 60th out of 121 trusts.

Waiting lists had also improved from being among the worst in the country to some of the best in the North.

The organisation has also secured investment of £237m over six years for building and equipment upgrades.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, external, Twitter, external, and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk, external.