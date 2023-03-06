A man has said he travelled to Turkey for dental work after being unable to find a dentist and get treatment in East Yorkshire.

David Moore was scheduled to have a broken tooth replaced, but the private dentist he used closed down.

He said he was unable to find a new NHS or private dentist “within 30 miles” of his home in Bridlington.

The British Dental Association (BDA) warned that "patients should be aware of the risks” when travelling abroad for treatment.

Mr Moore said his flight to Antalya was full of “health tourists”.

“I should think it was probably about 90% English having dental treatment,” he said.

Two dental practices have shut down in the last few months in Bridlington, leaving the town with only one NHS practice.