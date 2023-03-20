Culture boost of £12.8m for West Midlands
Museums, libraries and arts schemes across the West Midlands are being given more than £12.8m to fund a range of projects.
The largest piece of the money from the government, £5m, will be used to extend the Potteries Museum & Art Gallery in Stoke-on-Trent.
"We are absolutely thrilled," councillor Lorraine Beardmore said.
In Walsall, the Grade II listed Guildhall will be revamped with £3.7m of the total, the borough council said.
The vacant building will become a Creative Industries Enterprise Centre to run and grow creative businesses and projects, councillor Adrian Andrew said.
"This project will champion Walsall’s unique offer and secure the area as a great place to live, work, visit and invest," he added.
The Stoke-on-Trent project will include a wrap-around ground floor extension to the Potteries Museum with more room to display the city's collections.
The government's fund was launched in 2019 with three separate focuses - the Cultural Development Fund, the Libraries Improvement Fund (LIF) and the Museum Estate and Development Fund (MEDF).
In the latest round, a total of £58.8m has been shared among more than 70 groups across England.
After the grants for Stoke-on-Trent and Walsall, the next largest amount of £2.28m has been awarded to the Leamington Spa Art Gallery and Museum.
More than £1m from the LIF will be shared between libraries in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, Shropshire and Walsall.
Two more awards from the MEDF will see Compton Verney near Kineton, Warwickshire, receive £240,000 and £658,260 go to Wightwick Manor, near Wolverhampton.
