Up to 200 jobs are at risk at a book distributor in Lincolnshire.

Grantham Book Services, which is run by Penguin Random House, has proposed that its site on Trent Road will close in 2025.

The plans were announced after a strategic review by the company found the site was not "commercially viable".

The proposal was subject to a consultation with staff, the firm said.

Tom Weldon, chief executive of Penguin Random House, said: “We have provided distribution services to independent and smaller publishers through our warehouse at Grantham for over 30 years.

“While we are very proud of our work...after undertaking a recent strategic review, our findings have shown that unfortunately it is not commercially viable for Penguin Random House to continue running this aspect of our operations.

"As a result, we are proposing to close this business and shut our Grantham site in 2025."

Mr Weldon said the proposal was subject to consultation, adding: "Our priority over the coming months is to make sure everyone affected is supported through that process."

