A blue plaque trail around a town where a former Archbishop of Canterbury lived aims to highlight the "interesting history of an already interesting place".

Cathy Kennedy has helped to establish the hour-long trail in Higham Ferrers, Northamptonshire, where Henry Chichele was born.

Visitors to the market town can see 16 places around the town.

Highlights included Chichele College, founded in 1422; the home of Darling Buds of May author HE Bates, a former mortuary and almshouses.