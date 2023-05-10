A second round of strike action is taking place at a factory in southern Scotland.

GMB members at the Gates Power Transmission (GPT) site in Dumfries are involved in a dispute over terms and conditions.

The American-owned plant manufacturers timing belts mainly for the motor industry and employs about 400 staff.

Workers have agreed a pay uplift but are fighting management over a policy on temporary lay-offs.

GMB Scotland organiser Ude Adigwe said it was an issue they could not afford to back down on.