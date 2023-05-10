Factory workers strike at Gates Power Transmission
A second round of strike action is taking place at a factory in southern Scotland.
GMB members at the Gates Power Transmission (GPT) site in Dumfries are involved in a dispute over terms and conditions.
The American-owned plant manufacturers timing belts mainly for the motor industry and employs about 400 staff.
Workers have agreed a pay uplift but are fighting management over a policy on temporary lay-offs.
GMB Scotland organiser Ude Adigwe said it was an issue they could not afford to back down on.
"We have already made our representations to the company – they know precisely what it is we are asking for," he said.
"Our members have accepted a pay offer of 5% and essentially what we are looking at now is to make sure that the terms and conditions to do with lay-off are suitable and adequate.
"We have written to the company but we haven't had any response."
Mr Adigwe said that at present workers could be laid off for five days in a three month period and would receive just £31 per day on those days.
"Those sorts of terms and conditions don't have any place in a civilised company in this day and age and that is what we are trying to change," he said.
"If we have to stay here for the next six months then we will be doing that."
The company has been asked to comment.