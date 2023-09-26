Carved hawk sculpture stolen from woodland path
A timber-carved hawk sculpture has been ripped out of the ground and stolen from a woodland footpath.
Police said the distinctive sculpture was taken from Colwick Woods in Nottinghamshire between 04:00 and 12:00 BST on 6 September.
It was installed as part of a community project to enhance the nature reserve.
A sculpture of an owl was also reported to have been moved but was not stolen.
PC Jemma Fenn, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “A lot of hard work has gone into this project to improve the local area and bring happiness to the local community so it’s very sad someone could stoop so low to steal this sculpture."
The force has appealed for the public’s help to find it and has urged anyone with information to come forward.
