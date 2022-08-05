A man suffered serious injuries in an assault at a festival in Derbyshire.

The police say the attack took place at Y Not Festival between 00:00 and 01:00 BST on 30 July.

Officers said the assault involved a man who had been removed from a tent between “Club Malibu” and “The Quarry”.

The victim of the assault, a man in his 40s, was left with serious injuries to his head and chest that required hospital treatment.