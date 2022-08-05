Man seriously injured in Y Not Festival assault
A man suffered serious injuries in an assault at a festival in Derbyshire.
The police say the attack took place at Y Not Festival between 00:00 and 01:00 BST on 30 July.
Officers said the assault involved a man who had been removed from a tent between “Club Malibu” and “The Quarry”.
The victim of the assault, a man in his 40s, was left with serious injuries to his head and chest that required hospital treatment.
He has since been discharged and is recovering at home.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the assault or may have information of use to the investigation.
Y Not Festival takes place in Pikehall in the Derbyshire peaks during the summer.