A fire which began overnight is to be allowed to burn out for another 72 hours and residents are being asked to keep windows and doors shut.

Northamptonshire Fire Service was called to the fire in Middleton Cheney, near Banbury, just after 22:30 BST on Tuesday.

Crews found a steel barn and its contents – some 350 bales of straw – ablaze at the address on Warkworth Road.

People in Overthorpe and Warkworth have been advised to keep their windows and doors closed due to the smoke "as a precaution".

A decision was taken to allow the fire to burn under control of the fire service and the landowner.