Barn fire needs to burn out for 72 hours
At a glance
Fire started in a barn in Middleton Cheney on Tuesday night
Residents in neighbouring villages advised to keep windows and doors shut for next 72 hours
Some 350 bales of straw were in the steel barn
- Published
A fire which began overnight is to be allowed to burn out for another 72 hours and residents are being asked to keep windows and doors shut.
Northamptonshire Fire Service was called to the fire in Middleton Cheney, near Banbury, just after 22:30 BST on Tuesday.
Crews found a steel barn and its contents – some 350 bales of straw – ablaze at the address on Warkworth Road.
People in Overthorpe and Warkworth have been advised to keep their windows and doors closed due to the smoke "as a precaution".
A decision was taken to allow the fire to burn under control of the fire service and the landowner.
"We anticipate that residents will continue to see smoke in the area for the next 72 hours while the burn continues," the fire service said.
Once the fire is out, an investigation will take place to determine its cause.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external. If you have a story for us, email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external