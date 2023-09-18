Welsh fire service memorabilia dating from the 1700s is under threat because of a lack of suitable locations to house it.

The Welsh Area Fire Engine Restoration Society (WAFERS) has been collecting old engines, including one used as part of the rescue effort during the Aberfan disaster, for 30 years.

They are stored in an industrial unit in Skewen, near Neath, but the society is now looking for a new location.

"Somebody would jump at this collection because this is a national collection, there's no doubt about that," said secretary Malcolm Evans.