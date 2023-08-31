A major wind farm development straddling two council boundaries has been given approval despite one local authority opposing the plan.

The Sanquhar II project will see 44 turbines built across Dumfries and Galloway and East Ayrshire.

The Scottish government has ruled the scheme can proceed following a public inquiry.

Dumfries and Galloway Council - where the majority of the turbines will be located - had objected to the development.

The project was scaled back after initially being tabled more than four years ago.

Community Windpower said the scheme would "significantly help" the Scottish government meet its net zero carbon targets.