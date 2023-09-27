A road has being resurfaced by reusing existing materials in a process that has saved hundreds of tonnes of carbon.

Oxfordshire County Council carried out the £740,000 scheme on a road north of Berrick Salome, near Wallingford, in south Oxfordshire.

It also allowed the road to be reopened eight days quicker compared to conventional resurfacing techniques.

Councillor Andrew Gant said it could "help ease the burden on highways budgets".