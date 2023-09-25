Sky watchers across parts of Devon and Cornwall were treated to a display of the Northern Lights on Sunday.

One photographer visiting Polzeath, Cornwall, who has been "chasing" the aurora for nine years said she was "blown away" by the sight.

Other people shared images on social media which they took in Godrevy, Penzance and Cullompton in Devon.

The natural light phenomenon occurs when particles from a solar flare interact with the Earth's magnetic field, which meteorologists say is very rare in Cornwall.