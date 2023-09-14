Lighthouse sculptures are set to stand on streets and open spaces to raise money for a children's hospital.

The 40 sculptures will go on show in Southampton and Cowes on the Isle of Wight sponsored by businesses and decorated by artists.

Light the South will see the 8ft (2.4m) tall lighthouses form a trail for eight weeks next summer.

The sculptures will then be auctioned off to the public in September 2024 to raise money for Southampton Children's Hospital.