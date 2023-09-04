Water voles being released into Devon river

About 200 water voles are being released into a river in south Devon as part of work to stop the species' national decline.

The voles are being introduced into the River Gara in Blackawton, near Dartmouth by the Habitat Group.

A small number is being directly released on Monday, organisers said, with others being left in cages to make their on own way out before the cages were taken away on Saturday.

Project leaders said the release was part of plans to put 800 voles into the Gara over the next two years "to establish a strong, healthy population".