The National Marine Aquarium in Plymouth is marking its 25th anniversary.

The attraction has seen seven million visitors since its doors opened in 1998.

Staff at the aquarium said they would be marking the occasion with a new permanent exhibit, an immersive timeline display looking at the aquarium's 25-year history.

The aquarium, home to more than 5,000 ocean animals, has also hosted more than 600,000 schoolchildren.