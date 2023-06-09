Schoolgirl striker's 143 goals in super season
A schoolgirl striker has bagged so many goals this season that she had to be taken off at half time to help even up the score.
Amelia, 10, netted 143 goals for Gurnos FC in Merthyr Tydfil this season in just her second playing football.
Her coach and father Jamie said it was the result of hard work and "natural talent".
He said he started to substitute her to give other teams a chance after she began averaging 10 goals a game.
"I really like it," Amelia told BBC Radio Wales, explaining how her aim is to play for Wales and Liverpool.
When asked about having to be substituted, she said she just "wanted to keep on scoring".
She said she looks up to Liverpool striker Mo Salah for inspiration on the pitch.
Dad and coach Jamie said Amelia practices every day after school, putting her success down to "a lot of hard work, and obviously she's got a lot of natural talent".
"I've taken her all around south Wales and I've never seen anyone like her, to be honest, for her age," he said.
"Every other coach from every team we've played has come to me and said, 'who is she?' and 'where is she from?'"
Amelia is also a kickboxer, winning four gold medals for Wales at a world championship held in Cardiff last year.