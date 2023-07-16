Brother of Ronan Keating dies in Mayo crash
A brother of singer Ronan Keating, Ciaran Keating, has died in a road traffic collision in the Irish Republic
Mr Keating, who was in his 50s, died after a two-car crash in County Mayo, in the west of the country
It is understood that he and his wife, who was injured in the incident, were travelling to watch their son play in a football match
A man who died in a car crash in County Mayo was an older brother of singer Ronan Keating.
Ciaran Keating died in a two-vehicle collision which happened at about 15:35 local time on Saturday in Ballymiles, near Swinford, police said.
The driver of the second car was taken to Mayo University Hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries.
Gardaí (Irish police) have appealed for information.
It is understood that Mr Keating, who was aged in his 50s, was travelling with his wife Ann Marie to watch their son Ruairí play for Cork City FC.
Ann Marie Keating and the other vehicle's passenger received treatment for non-life threatening injuries.
The football club expressed their sympathies on social media on Sunday.
Ronan Keating rose to prominence during the 1990s as a member of Irish boyband Boyzone.
He later embarked on a successful solo music career and has presented numerous radio and television programmes.
Keating guest-presented episodes the BBC's The One Show before becoming a main presenter in May 2021.
It was announced last month that he will be a coach on the 13th series of The Voice of Germany.