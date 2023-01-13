More than £1.4m is due to be spent on breathing "new life" into a town, a local authority said.

Bedford Borough Council said the money would be spent on regenerating the Midland Road area of the town, from Greyfriars to Ashburnham Road and the railway station, to create "a vibrant corridor".

Shop fronts and buildings will be improved.

The money has come from £22.6m of government funding, external.