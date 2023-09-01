Chase Pride founder 'unapologetically trans'
At a glance
The trans founder of a town's first Pride festival says abuse she received while transitioning bordered "on assault".
Kathryn Downs began her transition in 2009 before she became mayor twice of Hednesford, Staffordshire
She founded Chase Pride in 2022 and it returns this weekend
She began the event to make it easier for people who came after her "to have an easier time coming out in the area"
A trans woman who quit politics to set up her town's first Pride festival said abuse she received while transitioning was "bordering on assault".
Kathryn Downs started her transition in 2009 before she became mayor of Hednesford, Staffordshire, in 2019 and 2021.
She founded Chase Pride in 2022 and the festival returns this weekend.
Ms Downs said she encountered "hostility, lots of looks and stares, tuts and muttering under the breath" when she went shopping.
While on other occasions "people would come and push, shove and kick".
She added it led to depression and the abuse she received "led me at times to be quite withdrawn, almost hide away from society."
Ms Downs said she set up Chase Pride in 2022 "to make it easier for people who came after me to have an easier time coming out in the area".
Now a full time DJ, Ms Downs said her gender no longer held any barriers and people "accept me for who I am".
Ms Downs is the director of Chase Pride, which returns for its second year this weekend and is expected to attract about 8,000 people to Hednesford Park on Friday and Saturday.
This year, the festival is dedicating its main stage to the memory of transgender teenager Brianna Ghey, who was stabbed to death in Warrington in February.
Ms Downs said she wants Chase Pride to offer hope and support to LGBT+ people in her community.
Headliners at the two-day festival include RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner Danny Beard as well as local performers.
In its first year, about 5,500 people attended the event and £14,000 was raised for local charities.