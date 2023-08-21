A man has been charged with murder after the death of a man in his 40s following an incident in Moretonhampstead, Devon.

Police were called at about 17:30 BST on Wednesday 9 August to a property in Queens Road where the man had sustained injuries.

He was taken to Torbay District Hospital where his condition deteriorated, and was then taken to Derriford Hospital, where he died on 17 August.

Alan Perrin, 56 of no fixed abode, Moretonhampstead, has been charged with murder.