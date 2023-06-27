Another mystery stone artwork has appeared in the Lake District, leading to speculation it is another "Borrowdale Banksy".

Similar structures found over the past two years have been named after the famous artist because no-one knows who has made them.

Rumours abound on social media but no-one has claimed responsibility.

Clive Rowlandson, from Penrith, said he went "especially" to look for the new work having heard about it from a friend.