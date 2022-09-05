Festival to celebrate Dracula links with Scotland

A new festival is to celebrate Dracula's links with the north east of Scotland.

Irish author Bram Stoker wrote the first few chapters of his famous vampire story while on holiday at Port Erroll, Cruden Bay, in 1893.

The Kilmarnock Arms Hotel in Cruden Bay still has a visitors’ book containing Stoker's signature from his summer visits to the area.

The Festival of Darkness is being held to mark 125 years since the publication of Dracula.

The event will feature screenings of vampire films, including 1922's silent movie Nosferatu, at Aberdeenshire venues from 23-30 October.

Other films will include a screening of 1931's Dracula at Cruden Bay Village Hall, and 2014's Iranian skateboarding feminist vampires story A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night at Aberdeen's Belmont Filmhouse.

Dacre Stoker, a great-grandnephew of Bram Stoker, has also been commissioned by the festival to create an online video essay to be shown during the celebration.