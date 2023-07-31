A man who is still missing two days after being swept into the sea has been named.

Gareth Bowen, 46, is said to have entered the water while fishing from rocks in Trearddur Bay, on Anglesey, on Saturday.

An extensive search operation was launched but has now been called off by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency. He has not been found.

Mr Bowen's family thanked everyone involved in the search.