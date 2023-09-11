Two thieves smashed a jewellery shop window before stealing items and then fleeing on motorcycles, police said.

Nottinghamshire Police was called to the shop in Commercial Road, Bulwell, Nottingham, at about 15:40 BST on Friday.

The force has issued an appeal for information following the raid.

It added a large police presence in the area was expected but did not believe there was any wider threat to the public.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, or on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk, external