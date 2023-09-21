SEN college rebuild launch delayed until Christmas
At a glance
The new building for Woodlands Meed College in Burgess Hill is now not expected to open until Christmas
Governors have expressed their "distress and frustration"
West Sussex County Council said they are agreeing an achievable handover process
Governors at a Burgess Hill special needs college have described their "distress and frustration" at learning a rebuilt school will not open until Christmas.
A revamped Woodlands Meed College was expected to open in time for the autumn term, but staff were forced to cancel those plans after the contractor ISG failed to complete the work.
Marion Wilcock, chair of governors, said: “There are not adequate words to express the distress and frustration of governors on behalf of students, parents and staff at this situation."
A West Sussex County Council councillor said she understood the "disappointment and frustration" from the delays.
The council released a statement from Jacquie Russell, cabinet member for children and young people, learning and skills, saying the school and council had "worked together to agree a new, achievable handover process".
Mrs Russell said she understood the "disappointment and frustration felt by all connected with the school because of delays to the project".
But a timeline was in place that ensured "completion of the new facilities at minimum disruption to pupils," she said.
Supply chain issues
Ms Wilcock said she had made a further site visit on Monday and although there was "some progress", no area was yet "completed and ready for occupation".
The buildings currently being used by the school were due to be demolished in October, with letters being sent out to neighbours advising them of the fact.
The council has blamed the delay on supply chain issues around the availability of both labour and materials.
New facilities planned for students aged 14-19 include classrooms, specialist technology and design facilities, a hydrotherapy pool and outdoor learning facilities.
