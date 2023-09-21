Governors at a Burgess Hill special needs college have described their "distress and frustration" at learning a rebuilt school will not open until Christmas.

A revamped Woodlands Meed College was expected to open in time for the autumn term, but staff were forced to cancel those plans after the contractor ISG failed to complete the work.

Marion Wilcock, chair of governors, said: “There are not adequate words to express the distress and frustration of governors on behalf of students, parents and staff at this situation."

A West Sussex County Council councillor said she understood the "disappointment and frustration" from the delays.