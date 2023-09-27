A Syrian restaurant owner and a Yorkshire textile designer have teamed up to highlight the contribution refugees make to Bradford.

Qusay Amer, who left Syria 10 years ago, and Hayley Mills-Styles brought residents together to share food and create a banner marking the release of Ken Loach's new film The Old Oak.

They said they wanted to celebrate the film's themes of togetherness and community.

The Old Oak tells the story of Syrian refugees arriving in a former pit village.