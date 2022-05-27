Streets bustling as final Covid rules to end
By Jack Grey and Miriam Barker BBC Wales News
After more than two years of rules and lockdowns, after this weekend there will be no remaining Covid restrictions in Wales.
In Cardiff the city centre is packed, in stark contrast to the near empty streets in April 2020.
On Friday Ed Sheeran will play the second of his three sold-out Principality Stadium gigs, with people travelling from across the UK to Cardiff.
With all restrictions axed, and Covid infections falling for six consecutive weeks, does this mean the end of the pandemic in Wales?
'We're loving it, it's back to normal'
"The sun's out, and we’re loving it, it’s back to normal," said Lucy Barret, 27, who is visiting Cardiff to see Ed Sheeran with her friend Alice Trout, 27.
The pair, from Stratford-upon-Avon, said it was "amazing" to no longer have to worry about Covid after an “awful” two years.
“The last two years during the pandemic were awful, we both have our own business and we were just doing absolutely nothing, we just couldn’t work," Lucy added.
"It's so nice to finally be able to go out and enjoy yourself without worrying.”
Alice added: “It’s just so lovely just to not have to think about Covid."
Also visiting the city for Ed Sheeran is Karla Tutton, with a group of colleagues from the care sector.
"I can’t remember the last time I went out and just sat outside having a drink with friends. We're definitely making the most of it," said Karla, 41, from Bristol.
"We’re still being careful...I was on the train today and I noticed no one was wearing masks, I was a bit ‘should I shouldn’t I?’."
Karla said after lockdowns it was important to enjoy life when you can.
"Working in care, it’s been a rough few years, and obviously we are all constantly still in it every day, we go home and it’s not just take your bra off, it’s take your mask off too.
"Even after things were relaxed people still didn’t do it as much, and in our job we didn’t want to."
“Oh my god seeing all these people is fantastic," said Jamal Eltagoury from Cardiff, who has run Cardiff Bakestones bakery in Cardiff market for the last 15 years.
“It’s brilliant, absolutely brilliant, it’s completely changed, we had absolutely nobody here and now look at it."
The Cardiff market bakery has boasted famous customers in the past, with Jamal having previously taught celebrity chef Jamie Oliver how to make Welsh cakes.
Jamal said the staff at bakery feel great seeing so many customers, after the hardest couple of years the business has ever seen.
“The last two years has been terrible, but thank god we kept all of our staff," he added.
'You've got to live with it'
Pat Pearce Hatfield, 85, Janet Sibley, 80, from Hertfordshire, are enjoying lunch in Cardiff before visiting the Royal Mint.
"We’re getting out and about finally, and we’re loving it," said Pat, who is on a give day trip with her friend Janet.
“We’ve had to cancel trips and not see friends, over the pandemic, it has been hard.
"Thankfully, we’ve finally just got to the point where we’re not worrying when we go out."
"I lost my dear husband nine years ago, so during the pandemic I had lots of phone calls with friends, but I couldn’t see people, it was really tough," said Janet.
"So now I’m just enjoying myself, you have got to live with it."
"We all lived through this together, so it will always be on the brain," said busker Mike Delaney, from Cardiff.
Mike, who makes around 20% of his income from busking, said things are slowly getting back to normal, but he doesn't feel it will ever be the same as it was.
"It’s been rough, for sure, I used to make so much more money busking before Covid, even after things have opened up," he said.
But despite this Mike said he's feeling very confident things are improving.
"I’m feeling good, I’m feeling optimistic, things are pretty much there."