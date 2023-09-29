A man who preyed on a vulnerable woman in her 90s to steal nearly £20,000 has been jailed for 18 months.

Andrew Deakin, from Kidderminster in Worcestershire, made regular cash withdrawals from his victim's bank account between June 2020 and October last year

He previously admitted theft and fraud by false representation at Worcester Crown Court where he was sentenced on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old took advantage of a woman who innocently placed her trust in him, PC Dan Windsor from West Mercia Police said.