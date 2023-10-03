Plans to bring in many more 20mph speed limit zones across Cornwall will go ahead, the council leader has said.

Linda Taylor responded to government plans to change council-guidance, underlining that 30mph should remain the default limit on urban roads.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said guidance would state 20mph limit zones were required "where there is a good reason", to avoid "punishing drivers".

Conservative Ms Taylor said the plans in Cornwall were "not a blanket ban".